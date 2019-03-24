Georgia Tech Football Player Brandon Adams Dies at Age 21

An ACC field marker stands in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Miami, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brandon Adams died Saturday, the school announced.

"Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing," head coach Geoff Collins said in a statement. "In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader."

Adams, 21, played three years for Georgia Tech. He had 41 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in 33 games.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Ken Sugiura praised Adams, describing him as "a force in the interior, often requiring double-teams to keep him from pushing centers into the pocket." Sugiura added that the Brentwood, Tennessee, native was one of the top Yellow Jackets to watch during the team's spring practices.

