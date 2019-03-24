NCAA Tournament 2019: Sunday's 2nd-Round Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Elsa/Getty Images

The second round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament wrapped up Sunday, with eight more teams earning a berth in the Sweet 16.

Fresh off his 25-point effort in the opening round, Zion Williamson was set to take the court for the Duke Blue Devils in their matchup against Tacko Fall and the UCF Knights. The third-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders were also paired with the No. 6 Buffalo Bulls in one of the more intriguing games.

Here are the scores from Sunday and a brief overview of the action.

2019 NCAA Men's Tournament Schedule/Results (Second Round)

No. 2 Tennessee def. No. 10 Iowa, 83-77 (OT)

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 9 UCF vs. No. 1 Duke, 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Virginia, 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Houston, 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:40 p.m. ET

Tennessee 83, Iowa 77

The Tennessee Volunteers avoided what would've been an all-time collapse, beating the Iowa Hawkeyes 83-77 in overtime.

Tennessee appeared headed for an easy win after building a 49-28 lead at halftime. Instead, the No. 2 seed melted down in the second half.

Iowa's comeback wasn't without some controversy. Lamonte Turner appeared to make a clean block on Jordan Bohannon's attempted three-pointer with 2:39 left in the game. Instead, referees whistled Turner for a foul, which allowed Bohannon to go to the foul line for three shots to tie the game.

Turner immediately responded with a three-pointer to give Tennessee some breathing room, but the Vols couldn't hold on to the lead. With the score tied at 71, Jordan Bone had the last shot. His long-range effort rimmed out, sending the game into overtime.

Tennessee quickly jumped out to a 78-71 advantage in the extra frame. Grant Williams played a pivotal role, scoring six of the Vols' 12 points in overtime. He also stripped Tyler Cook under the basket as the Iowa forward was in position to make it a three-point game.

Williams and Admiral Schofield each had a game-high 19 points, with Turner (15 points) and Bone (14 points) stepping up as well.

Tennessee is now through to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.