Premier League Fixtures: Week 32 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City can temporarily reclaim the Premier League lead on Saturday when they travel to Fulham in the early kick-off at the top end of a packed Week 32 schedule.

Incumbent leaders Liverpool return to the field Sunday and will host third-place Tottenham Hotspur, who are due back in action at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Citizens are also double-booked in a gameweek that features 15 matches, with Pep Guardiola's side slated to host relegation candidates Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Manchester United are at home to Watford on Saturday but travel to Molineux to take on a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers team on Tuesday. Cardiff have a particularly tough run, too, as they get set to host Chelsea on Sunday just 72 hours before their trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Week 32 Schedule, Predictions

Saturday, March 30

Fulham 0-4 Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET

Leicester City 2-2 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Burnley 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Manchester United 3-2 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-0 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

West Ham United 0-0 Everton, 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 31

Cardiff City 0-2 Chelsea, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET

Liverpool 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Monday, April 1

Arsenal 3-1 Newcastle United, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2

Watford 2-0 Fulham, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Manchester United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 3

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Chelsea 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Manchester City 5-0 Cardiff City, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Preview

City didn't falter when they hit the business end of last season, and they're set for another busy run-in with a double-booked Week 32. Guardiola's men have won their last five matches in succession and will move one point ahead of Liverpool at the summit as long as they take three points against Fulham.

Set to make up for their game in hand, a home win over Cardiff in midweek could then boost their advantage as they hope to reclaim the power position at the Premier League's perch.

Much focus will fall on Raheem Sterling, the in-form winger who followed up his hat-trick in the recent 3-1 win over Watford by bagging an international triple in England's 5-0 thrashing of the Czech Republic on Friday:

In a season where Kevin De Bruyne has missed out a lot through injury and Vincent Kompany has continued to ebb away from the XI, Sterling has stepped up as a leader figure for club and country.

Neither Fulham nor Cardiff will be the most intimidating opposition, but TalkSport pundit Dean Saunders recently spoke of the City superstar as still being underrated in some respects:

He sits on 15 goals this season—just three off Premier League top scorer and team-mate Sergio Aguero—and will be hopeful of closing the gap against two opponents who could both see the drop come May.

United are at home to Watford on Saturday as they begin their own eight-match run to the end of the campaign, though Squawka highlighted a dismal return from these fixtures in 2017-18:

The Hornets sit eighth but have suffered losses to City and Liverpool in their last three league games. However, United have hit their first sticky patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and recently suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since he took over.

Javi Gracia's side lost 2-1 at home to the Red Devils in September, while Wolves are sure to be a threat to Solskjaer's side on Tuesday after recently knocking them out of the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Chelsea can look forward to Sunday's meeting with Cardiff knowing they beat the Bluebirds 4-1 when these two teams met at Stamford Bridge in September.

Eden Hazard scored a hat-trick on that occasion, but talk around Maurizio Sarri's side has since turned more to which players the Italian isn't capitalising on, as told by author Mark Worrall:

The west Londoners face a quick turnaround before hosting Brighton, who have lost 10 of their 15 league games away from home this season and don't appear likely to cause an upset at the Bridge.