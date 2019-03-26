2019 NFL Draft: Predicting Destinations for the Top 10 Quarterbacks

0 of 10

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft seems to offer more intrigue than most when it comes to where the top quarterback prospects might end up.

It starts right at the top with the Arizona Cardinals and the Kyler Murray question. A few picks later, the erratic New York Giants and their repeated rolling the dice on Eli Manning complicates things, too.

What is generally viewed as a so-so class with no surefire top prospect or guaranteed producer doesn't help matters and might explain why Nick Foles got a contract worth potentially more than $100 million and a team like Washington decided to trade for Case Keenum.

Still, using logical fits and looking at team moves and the current draft board, where the top 10 quarterbacks in the class might end up serves as an interesting exercise.

Using Matt Miller's latest big board to rank the prospects, let's nail down the eventual destination for the top 10 passers in the class.