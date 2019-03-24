Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz Heavyweight Fight Announced for June 15 in Las Vegas

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Tyson Fury's next opponent has been revealed, with Tom Schwarz getting a shot at the undefeated lineal heavyweight champion.

Per an official announcement from Top Rank Boxing, Fury and Schwarz will square off on June 15 in Las Vegas:

Fury had been expected to give Deontay Wilder an immediate rematch following their split-decision draw last December.

However, the World Boxing Council announced last month it wouldn't happen, as Fury was looking to fight a different opponent.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told World Boxing News' Joe Hewlett that Fury's rematch with Wilder will hopefully happen in February 2020.

"Assuming he [Fury] wins this fight [with Schwarz], he'll have another appearance in the United States," Arum said. "Then hopefully next year in February he'll end up fighting Wilder."

Fury will instead turn his attention to the unheralded Schwarz. The 24-year-old German owns a 24-0 record with 16 knockouts. His last appearance was a second-round knockout of Kristijan Krstacic on March 2.

The June bout will be Fury's second straight match in the United States. He will look to run his career-long unbeaten streak to 29 fights.