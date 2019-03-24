Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz Heavyweight Fight Announced for June 15 in Las Vegas

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2015 file photo, Britain's new world champion Tyson Fury, celebrates with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts after winning the world heavyweight title fight against Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko in Duesseldorf, western Germany. Tyson Fury's boxing career could be over after the reigning IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight champion announced his retirement in a profanity-filled tweet on Monday Oct. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Tyson Fury's next opponent has been revealed, with Tom Schwarz getting a shot at the undefeated lineal heavyweight champion.

Per an official announcement from Top Rank Boxing, Fury and Schwarz will square off on June 15 in Las Vegas:

Fury had been expected to give Deontay Wilder an immediate rematch following their split-decision draw last December.

However, the World Boxing Council announced last month it wouldn't happen, as Fury was looking to fight a different opponent.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told World Boxing News' Joe Hewlett that Fury's rematch with Wilder will hopefully happen in February 2020.

"Assuming he [Fury] wins this fight [with Schwarz], he'll have another appearance in the United States," Arum said. "Then hopefully next year in February he'll end up fighting Wilder."

Fury will instead turn his attention to the unheralded Schwarz. The 24-year-old German owns a 24-0 record with 16 knockouts. His last appearance was a second-round knockout of Kristijan Krstacic on March 2.

The June bout will be Fury's second straight match in the United States. He will look to run his career-long unbeaten streak to 29 fights.

Related

    Julio Cesar Martinez Blasts Out Andrew Selby, Gains WBC Shot

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Julio Cesar Martinez Blasts Out Andrew Selby, Gains WBC Shot

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Magdaleno beats Ramos in move to featherweight

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Magdaleno beats Ramos in move to featherweight

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    Jessie Magdaleno Decisions Rico Ramos Over Ten

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Jessie Magdaleno Decisions Rico Ramos Over Ten

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Tyson Fury: I Can't Wait To Face Schwarz, He's Unbeaten & Fresh!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Tyson Fury: I Can't Wait To Face Schwarz, He's Unbeaten & Fresh!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com