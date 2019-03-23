Zdeno Chara Agrees to 1-Year Contract Extension with Boston Bruins

Zdeno Chara Agrees to 1-Year Contract Extension with Boston BruinsMarch 23, 2019
The Boston Bruins announced Saturday that they have signed 42-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year extension.
#NHLBruins sign Zdeno Chara to 1-year contract extension: https://t.co/2F7qIsO6Gs https://t.co/cNYY3DqMA1
The official announcement detailed that Chara's new contract is worth $2 million with up to $1.75 million in performance-based incentives.
Chara has been the NHL's longest-tenured captain since 2017, as he has worn the "C" for the Bruins since arriving in Boston in 2006. Chara has led the Bruins to the postseason in nine seasons since then, including a Stanley Cup to cap off the 2010-11 season.
So far this season, Chara has appeared in 55 games and scored four goals.
🎥 Zdeno Chara addresses the media in Sunrise to discuss his one-year contract extension: https://t.co/459OJjqgaE
Prior to arriving in Boston, Chara was drafted in the third round of the 1996 NHL draft (56th overall) by the New York Islanders. He spent four seasons there before the Ottawa Senators acquired him in a trade on Nov. 9, 2001.
After his extension was announced, Chara addressed the media and stated he's "grateful" to remain a Bruin and talked about how much his teammates mean to him:
Several of those teammates lauded Big Zee ahead of the team's game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, including fellow defender Brandon Carlo, who was born the same year Chara was drafted by the Islanders.
"I've really looked up to him my first three years here," Carlo said, per the team's Twitter. "He's given me so much guidance on and off the ice. I've learned so much from him."
Watch full comments from defenseman Charlie McAvoy, center Charlie Coyle and general manager Don Sweeney below:
.@CMcAvoy44 on Zdeno Chara: "It’s really hard to put into words. It’s kind of indescribable just how much he’s helped me grow into myself...I don’t take it for granted to be able to play with a guy like that." https://t.co/1ziWgZTOkH
.@CharlieCoyle_3 on Zdeno Chara: "I've never heard a bad thing about him...then you come and get to play with him, see it firsthand, he's a very classy guy. He works extremely hard. No wonder he's still playing." https://t.co/RYp6WZmUx3
🎥 B's GM Don Sweeney on Zdeno Chara's contract extension: "First and foremost, Zdeno’s earned the opportunity to continue to play...you’re not gonna question Zee’s work ethic. Let’s be honest, he’s a machine that way." https://t.co/jEIxrrOrRj
Entering Saturday night's game, Boston holds second place in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division with a 45-20 record and 99 points.
