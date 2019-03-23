Zdeno Chara Agrees to 1-Year Contract Extension with Boston Bruins

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins announced Saturday that they have signed 42-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara to a one-year extension.

The official announcement detailed that Chara's new contract is worth $2 million with up to $1.75 million in performance-based incentives.

Chara has been the NHL's longest-tenured captain since 2017, as he has worn the "C" for the Bruins since arriving in Boston in 2006. Chara has led the Bruins to the postseason in nine seasons since then, including a Stanley Cup to cap off the 2010-11 season.

So far this season, Chara has appeared in 55 games and scored four goals.

Prior to arriving in Boston, Chara was drafted in the third round of the 1996 NHL draft (56th overall) by the New York Islanders. He spent four seasons there before the Ottawa Senators acquired him in a trade on Nov. 9, 2001.

After his extension was announced, Chara addressed the media and stated he's "grateful" to remain a Bruin and talked about how much his teammates mean to him:

Several of those teammates lauded Big Zee ahead of the team's game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday night, including fellow defender Brandon Carlo, who was born the same year Chara was drafted by the Islanders.

"I've really looked up to him my first three years here," Carlo said, per the team's Twitter. "He's given me so much guidance on and off the ice. I've learned so much from him."

Watch full comments from defenseman Charlie McAvoy, center Charlie Coyle and general manager Don Sweeney below:

Entering Saturday night's game, Boston holds second place in the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division with a 45-20 record and 99 points.