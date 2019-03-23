Video: Watch Ja Morant Drill Back-to-Back 3s Early in 1st Half vs. Florida State

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Murray State star Ja Morant opened the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a triple-double in an upset win over No. 5 Marquette, and it seems like he isn't slowing down in Round 2.

The point guard gave his team an early advantage Saturday against No. 4 Florida State by making his first four attempts from beyond the arc, including back-to-back threes early in the first half.

Twelfth-seeded Murray State has already been one of the best stories of March Madness so far as a legitimate threat to make a deep run behind one of the top prospects in the 2019 NBA draft.

Morant hasn't been an elite shooter this season, entering the day making 34.4 percent of his attempts from deep. However, he can be even tougher to defend if he can continue to knock it down from the outside like he did against Florida State.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 10 MINN vs. No. 2 MSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 10 MINN vs. No. 2 MSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Dunk of the Tournament 😱

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers split through Florida defenders for this HUGE slam

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Dunk of the Tournament 😱

    Michigan's Isaiah Livers split through Florida defenders for this HUGE slam

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Live: No. 1 Zags Showing Out vs. No. 9 Baylor

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 1 Zags Showing Out vs. No. 9 Baylor

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Watch Live: No. 4 FSU Dominating No. 12 Murray St.

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 4 FSU Dominating No. 12 Murray St.

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa