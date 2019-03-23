Video: Watch Ja Morant Drill Back-to-Back 3s Early in 1st Half vs. Florida State

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Murray State star Ja Morant opened the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a triple-double in an upset win over No. 5 Marquette, and it seems like he isn't slowing down in Round 2.

The point guard gave his team an early advantage Saturday against No. 4 Florida State by making his first four attempts from beyond the arc, including back-to-back threes early in the first half.

Twelfth-seeded Murray State has already been one of the best stories of March Madness so far as a legitimate threat to make a deep run behind one of the top prospects in the 2019 NBA draft.

Morant hasn't been an elite shooter this season, entering the day making 34.4 percent of his attempts from deep. However, he can be even tougher to defend if he can continue to knock it down from the outside like he did against Florida State.