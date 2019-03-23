Video: Watch Ja Morant Drill Back-to-Back 3s Early in 1st Half vs. Florida State

Video: Watch Ja Morant Drill Back-to-Back 3s Early in 1st Half vs. Florida StateMarch 23, 2019
Murray State star Ja Morant opened the NCAA men's basketball tournament with a triple-double in an upset win over No. 5 Marquette, and it seems like he isn't slowing down in Round 2.
The point guard gave his team an early advantage Saturday against No. 4 Florida State by making his first four attempts from beyond the arc, including back-to-back threes early in the first half.
Twelfth-seeded Murray State has already been one of the best stories of March Madness so far as a legitimate threat to make a deep run behind one of the top prospects in the 2019 NBA draft.
Morant hasn't been an elite shooter this season, entering the day making 34.4 percent of his attempts from deep. However, he can be even tougher to defend if he can continue to knock it down from the outside like he did against Florida State.
