Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: No. 1 Naomi Osaka Upset on Saturday

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Action in the 2019 Miami Open continued Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida, as the event whittled down the respective fields in the men's and women's singles tournaments.

The third round got underway in the women's draw, with top-seeded Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Angelique Kerber and BNP Paribas Open champion Bianca Andreescu all taking the court. In the case of Kerber and Andreescu, they were set for a rematch of the final in Indian Wells, California.

On the men's side, the second was drawing to a conclusion. Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev all received center-stage treatment at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look at the scores from Saturday and a recap of the results.

Saturday Results

Men's Singles

No. 6 Kevin Anderson def. Jaume Munar, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Andrey Rublev def. No. 9 Marin Cilic, 6-4, 6-4

Jordan Thompson def. No. 10 Karen Khachanov, 6-2, 6-3

No. 13 Daniil Medvedev def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-2, 6-1

No. 14 Marco Cecchinato def. Damir Dzumhur, (walkover)

No. 18 David Goffin def. Pablo Andujar, 6-4, 6-1

No. 20 Denis Shapovalov def. Daniel Evans, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Leonardo Mayer def. No. 26 Guido Pella, 6-2, 6-4

Filip Krajinovic def. No. 30 Stan Wawrinka, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Joao Sousa def. No. 31 Steve Johnson, 7-6 (6), 6-4

Women's Singles

No. 27 Su-Wei Hsieh def. No. 1 Naomi Osaka, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3

No. 3 Petra Kvitova def. No. 26 Donna Vekic, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

No. 12 Ashleigh Barty def. Samantha Stosur, 6-0, 6-3

No. 13 Caroline Wozniacki def. Monica Niculescu, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 19 Caroline Garcia def. No. 15 Julia Gorges, 6-0, 7-5

Saturday Recap

For the third tournament in a row after winning the Australian Open, Osaka exited far earlier than expected. She fell in three sets to 27th-seeded Su-Wei Hsieh.

Osaka took the first set 6-4, which WTA Insider noted was historically a sign of good things to come:

She even earned a service break to open the second set, helping her to build a 5-3 lead and serve for the match up 5-4. Hsieh broke back for the first time in the set to tie it at five, and the two alternated games to force the tiebreaker.

The third set was neck-and-neck early on, with the score tied at three after six games. Hsieh then reeled off the next three games to punch her ticket into the fourth round.

Kvitova had her hands full with No. 26 Donna Vekic. The Australian Open runner-up won the first set but fell behind 0-3 in the second and eventually lost it 3-6. She rebounded quickly to break Vekic's serve in the opening game of the third and didn't relinquish control.

With neither player dropping serve over the remainder of the match, that break was enough to see Kvitova through to victory.

Wawrinka is one of five seeded players in the men's draw to fall Saturday. The three-time Grand Slam champion took the first set, but Filip Krajinovic quickly leveled things up in the second.

Wawrinka appeared to be sitting pretty in the third-set tiebreaker, going ahead 4-1. Krajinovic claimed six of the next seven points to secure the upset.

Ninth-seeded Marin Cilic and 10th-seeded Karen Khachanov bowed out in straight sets. No. 6 Kevin Anderson moved on after beating Jaume Munar in three sets. Anderson registered 17 aces in the win.

The schedule and tournament brackets (men's singles and women's singles) are available on the Miami Open's official site.