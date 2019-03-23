Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 7 Scores from Saturday

Logan Riely/AAF/Getty Images

Week 7 of the Alliance of American Football kicked off on Saturday, with teams continuing to jockey for playoff positioning in the second half of the regular season.

Below, we'll break down the day's matchups, results and statistics from another Saturday of football.

Matchups

Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express

Results

Orlando def. Atlanta, 36-6

The Apollos completely dominated the Legends on Saturday, led by 152 rushing yards as a team and a dominant defensive performance.

Garrett Gilbert threw for 217 yards in the win, D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 54 yards and De'Veon Smith added 40 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

Orlando was clinical in the red zone as well, scoring a touchdown in all four trips:

Orlando's defense, meanwhile, held Atlanta to just 255 yards of offense, posted three sacks and came away with two interceptions.

Quarterback Aaron Murray offered a mixed bag for Atlanta, finishing 16-of-22 with 135 yards and a touchdown, though he also threw two picks. Malachi Jones added six receptions for 53 yards and a score.

The victory clinched a playoff berth for the 6-1 Apollos, while the Legends dropped to 2-5 on the year.