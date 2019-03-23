Alliance of American Football 2019 Results: Week 7 Scores from Saturday

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 23: Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Orlando Apollos throws a pass during the first half against the Atlanta Legends in an Alliance of American Football game at Georgia State Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/AAF/Getty Images)
Logan Riely/AAF/Getty Images

Week 7 of the Alliance of American Football kicked off on Saturday, with teams continuing to jockey for playoff positioning in the second half of the regular season.

Below, we'll break down the day's matchups, results and statistics from another Saturday of football.

            

Matchups

Orlando Apollos at Atlanta Legends

Salt Lake Stallions at San Antonio Commanders

San Diego Fleet at Arizona Hotshots

Birmingham Iron at Memphis Express

        

Results

Orlando def. Atlanta, 36-6

The Apollos completely dominated the Legends on Saturday, led by 152 rushing yards as a team and a dominant defensive performance.

Garrett Gilbert threw for 217 yards in the win, D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 54 yards and De'Veon Smith added 40 rushing yards and three rushing scores.

Orlando was clinical in the red zone as well, scoring a touchdown in all four trips:

Orlando's defense, meanwhile, held Atlanta to just 255 yards of offense, posted three sacks and came away with two interceptions.

Quarterback Aaron Murray offered a mixed bag for Atlanta, finishing 16-of-22 with 135 yards and a touchdown, though he also threw two picks. Malachi Jones added six receptions for 53 yards and a score.

The victory clinched a playoff berth for the 6-1 Apollos, while the Legends dropped to 2-5 on the year.

Related

    Manziel Won’t Start Sunday, but He’s Ready 'Right Now'

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Manziel Won’t Start Sunday, but He’s Ready 'Right Now'

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Memphis Express Co-OC: Manziel 'Ready Right Now'

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Memphis Express Co-OC: Manziel 'Ready Right Now'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Manziel Confident He Can 'Play at Any Level'

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Manziel Confident He Can 'Play at Any Level'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Greg Ward Continues to Shine in AAF

    Alliance of American Football logo
    Alliance of American Football

    Greg Ward Continues to Shine in AAF

    Philadelphia Eagles
    via Philadelphia Eagles