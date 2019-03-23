Quinnen Williams, 49ers Had Dinner Meeting at IHOP Amid 2019 NFL Draft Rumors

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Why eat steak, sushi or swordfish for dinner when you can order IHOP Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity pancakes for just $7.99?

It's unknown whether Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams chose that limited-time offer during his team dinner with the San Francisco 49ers, but that's where he met them in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported the news, noting that Williams made the call to have dinner at the popular institution, where massive breakfasts are served all day.

The 49ers will make an important decision with the No. 2 overall draft pick. They sorely need a dominant playmaker on their front seven and have a bevy of options to choose from, including Williams. Other options include Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa, Kentucky edge-rusher Josh Allen and Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary.

The 49ers could also trade down for a haul of picks, perhaps to a team in need of a quarterback.

Williams, a first-team All-American who posted 71 tackles and eight sacks for the Crimson Tide, would be a great choice. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com ranks Williams as his No. 1 overall prospect, and mock drafts almost universally have him going top four, per Walter Football.

If Williams is the 49ers' pick, he'll be happy to know that there's one IHOP in the team's home of Santa Clara, California, and three more in nearby San Jose.