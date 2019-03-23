NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for Saturday's 2nd-Round Bracket

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament kicked off with a classic on Saturday as No. 3 LSU beat No. 6 Maryland on a game-winning layup from Tigers guard Tremont Waters with 1.6 seconds remaining.

You can find a recap of that game and the seven other contests on the Saturday slate below as they finish. The latest NCAA bracket and scores are available as well.

Matchups and Results

No. 3 LSU 69, No. 6 Maryland 67

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky: 3:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan: 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 12 Murray State vs. No. 4 Florida State: 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga: 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan State: 7:45 p.m. ET

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue: 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Kansas: 9:40 p.m. ET

Bracket

Recaps

No. 3 LSU 69, No. 6 Maryland 67

LSU guard Skylar Mays led all scorers with 16 points as the Tigers defeated the Terrapins 69-67 on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The final eight minutes leading to Waters' game-winning layup were intense.

Maryland forward Jalen Smith, who was 0-of-4 from beyond the arc until the final minute, knocked down a corner three to tie the game at 67 before LSU's final possession:

Smith answered a Mays three-pointer that had given the Tigers a 67-64 lead:

The sequence of events seemed improbable earlier in the second half. LSU led a cold-shooting Terps team 46-31 with 16 minutes remaining, but Maryland fought back and took a 57-55 lead after two Smith free throws.

The two teams went back and forth, leading to a 64-all tie with 1:13 left after two Mays free throws. No team led by more than three points in the final eight minutes.

Smith led the Terrapins with 15 points, and Bruno Fernando posted 10 points and 15 boards. Waters scored 12 for LSU, and Naz Reid added 13.

The Tigers will now face the winner of No. 10 Minnesota and No. 2 Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

