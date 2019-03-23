Chelsea and Napoli Wanted Nicolo Barella in January, Says Cagliari President

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Chelsea and Napoli both wanted to sign Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella in the January transfer window, according to the club's president, Tommaso Giulini.

However, the Serie A side were not interested in selling their Italy international despite interest from a number of clubs, Giulini told Corriere dello Sport (h/t Metro).

"Barella was never close to a January exit. I cannot deny that there was concrete interest from Napoli in January. Maurizio Sarri also wanted him at Chelsea. As for Inter, that was just a chat, nothing more."

The midfielder has risen through the youth ranks at Cagliari but made the breakthrough into the first team last season, going on to make 34 appearances for the Sardinian team.

His form also saw him called up to the senior Italy team, and he made his international debut for the Azzurri in October 2018 in a friendly against Ukraine.

Barella has continued to impress for Cagliari this season:

However, the 22-year-old has said this season could be his last with Rolando Maran's side:

Premier League side Arsenal also appear to have joined the race for his signature. The Gunners sent scouts to watch him in action against Inter Milan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

Yet Cagliari will not allow such a talented young player to leave easily. Giulini has said clubs will have to spend big if they are to lure him away from the Sardegna Arena:

Barella has been able to continue his development out of the spotlight this season, enjoying regular football at Cagliari, which may not have been the case had he moved in the January window.

It looks likely clubs will revive their interest in the youngster in the summer transfer window, and it would be little surprise if he were to take the next step in his career and move on.