5 MLB Teams That Will Be Worse Than You Think in 2019

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

There was a time when Major League Baseball was less predictable.

Specifically, the American League used to be wide-open and would feature at least 10 teams that could go into the season thinking about the playoffs.

Now, it's an exclusive club. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians can be penciled in for postseason play, leaving one other team to join the party. Last year, it was the Oakland A's; this year, it could be the Minnesota Twins.

It's difficult to look at the prime AL contenders and say one will be worse than anticipated. For the most part, this is a National League-based feature.

Thirteen of the 15 Senior Circuit teams have at least some hope of having a memorable season, with the exceptions being the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins. The San Francisco Giants—who dominated the early part of the decade with three World Series titles—are close to that level, but they may want to send Bruce Bochy out a winner, and they do still have Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey.

Here's a look at five teams (four NL, one AL) that will be worse than expected in 2019.