Bettor Wins $1 After Wagering $150 on Duke at -15,000 Moneyline Odds vs. NDSU

If money won truly is twice as sweet as money earned, then at least one college basketball fan is feeling pretty good right now.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, a bettor placed a $150 wager on the Duke Blue Devils at -15,000 to beat the North Dakota State Bison in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Blue Devils won 85-62, so the bettor will collect $1 on top of the money they put down.

Zion Williamson had 25 points in the victory, while RJ Barrett posted a double-double (26 points, 14 rebounds).

This may seem like a foolish pursuit, but those $1 returns will add up after a while. After making similar wagers over a few decades, that bettor might have the house really sweating.