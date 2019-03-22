Zion Williamson Debuts Custom 'Airplane Mode Engaged' Kyrie 4s at March Madness

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

Duke's Zion Williamson (1) celebrates after Duke defeated Florida State in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Zion Williamson will be channeling another Duke playmaker during the Blue Devils' first-round NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday.

As Brant Wilkerson-New of the News and Record shared, he wore the "Airplane Mode Engaged" Kyrie Irving 4s against the 16th-seeded North Dakota State Bison:

Any shoe choice from Williamson is sure to make headlines after he suffered a knee injury during a Feb. 20 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels when his foot burst through the bottom of his Nike Paul George kicks.

He also wore the Kyrie 4s during the ACC tournament:

The Blue Devils are the top seed in the East Region and are looking for the program's first Final Four appearance since 2015.

