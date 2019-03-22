Zion Williamson Debuts Custom 'Airplane Mode Engaged' Kyrie 4s at March Madness

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Zion Williamson will be channeling another Duke playmaker during the Blue Devils' first-round NCAA men's basketball tournament Friday.

As Brant Wilkerson-New of the News and Record shared, he wore the "Airplane Mode Engaged" Kyrie Irving 4s against the 16th-seeded North Dakota State Bison:

Any shoe choice from Williamson is sure to make headlines after he suffered a knee injury during a Feb. 20 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels when his foot burst through the bottom of his Nike Paul George kicks.

He also wore the Kyrie 4s during the ACC tournament:

The Blue Devils are the top seed in the East Region and are looking for the program's first Final Four appearance since 2015.