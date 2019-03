Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The PGA Tour suspended golfer Robert Garrigus for three months Friday after he tested positive for marijuana.

Todd Kelly of Golfweek (h/t USA Today) shared the PGA's statement that said Garrigus "violated the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Program by testing positive for a substance identified as a drug of abuse. In accordance with the PGA Tour Conduct Policy, he has been suspended for a period of three months."

He released a statement on Twitter apologizing to his family, sponsors and fellow competitors and explaining he relapsed after a long period of sobriety:

Garrigus' one career PGA Tour victory came at the 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic. He has played seven events this season and missed the cut at five, although he finished in a tie for 20th place at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and a tie for 64th place at the Genesis Open in February.

He opened up about his use of drugs and alcohol in a 2012 Golf.com profile, admitting he smoked marijuana during a round when he was on the Nationwide Tour in 2002. He also discussed the rehab process that helped him get his career back on track.

After the three-month suspension, he will be eligible to return at the Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 27 to June 30.