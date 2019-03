Paul Velasco/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur icon Paul Gascoigne has said he is ready to feature in a Spurs legends team at a test event for the club's new stadium.

Spurs will host an Inter Milan XI in the game scheduled for Saturday, March 30, just days before the club are due to play their first competitive match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will host Crystal Palace at their new ground on April 3.

Gascoigne revealed his participation on Twitter and said it will be "an honour" to wear his old shirt number for his former team:

Per Sky Sports, Spurs are yet to officially confirm Gascoigne's participation at the event which will feature Jurgen Klinsmann and Dimitar Berbatov.

The opening of the new stadium has been a drawn-out affair after multiple delays to deadlines.

However, the frustrations are set to be placated as the club finally make it into their new state-of-the-art home.

Spurs shared a video of the inside of the new stadium, with their youth team set to test the new pitch on Sunday:

The new ground will immediately be one of the best in the Premier League and elevates Spurs in their quest to be one of the major players in the UEFA Champions League.