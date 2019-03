Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Venezuela defeated Argentina 3-1 in an international friendly Friday at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Salomon Rondon opened the scoring for Venezuela in the sixth minute, with Jhon Murillo and Josef Martinez finding the back of the net as well. Lautaro Martinez scored Argentina's only goal in the 59th minute.

The match saw Lionel Messi return to Argentina after taking a voluntary break from La Albiceleste. The Barcelona star stepped back after the 2018 World Cup when Argentina lost to eventual champions France in the round of 16.

Argentina were without a few of their more experienced veterans. Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi are both injured and thus unavailable to coach Lionel Scaloni. Mauro Icardi only just returned to training for Inter Milan following a prolonged dispute with the club. Sergio Aguero, meanwhile, continues to be effectively frozen out by Scaloni.

The cries to include Aguero are likely to grow louder following Argentina's loss.

What's Next?

Venezuela have an exhibition scheduled with the Catalonia national team scheduled for Monday. According to Marca, Gerard Pique, Xavi Hernandez, Oriol Romeu and Aleix Vidal will be among those representing Catalonia. Argentina play one more friendly before heading to Brazil for Copa America 2019. They will meet Morocco on Tuesday.