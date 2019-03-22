Capitals' Braden Holtby Declines Invitation to Visit Donald Trump at White House

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby will not be joining many of his teammates at the White House on Monday when President Donald Trump honors the team for its Stanley Cup championship last season.

"It's one of those things you have to think about, but for me, I have to stay true to my values," Holby said, per Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com. "I'm going to respectfully decline the offer."

"My family, myself, we believe in a world where humans are treated with respect, regardless of your stature or what you're born into," Holtby added. "That's just where it's at with this decision. You're asked to choose what side you're on, and it's pretty clear what side I'm on. I believe this is the right decision for myself and my family."

