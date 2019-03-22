Jets 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: NY Expected to Pick Josh Allen with 3rd Overall Pick

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The New York Jets could be looking at adding a pass-rusher with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN:

This class is seemingly loaded with talented defensive players but Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen could be one of the best of the bunch. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed him as the No. 3 overall player in his latest big board.

Allen was an extremely productive college player, ranking second in the country with 17 sacks last season to go with 21.5 tackles for a losses. He had 31 total sacks over his last three years with the Wildcats.

After solid marks in his testing at the NFL Scouting Combine, including 28 reps on the bench press and a 40-yard dash time of 4.63 seconds, there is confidence in his ability to translate his skill set to the next level.

If the Jets do take him with the third pick, it would help continue the transformation on the roster following an aggressive stretch of free agency. The team added running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley, which could help improve both sides of the ball.

The team was also expected to add Anthony Barr before he decided to return to the Minnesota Vikings, a move that could have given the team a much-needed pass-rusher on the outside of the 3-4 attack. Without Barr on the roster, that hole is still unfilled.

While Jordan Jenkins is coming off a strong year with seven sacks, Allen could help take the defense to another level with his speed around the corner.

Depending on how the first two picks shake out, the Jets could potentially also consider Ohio State's Nick Bosa or Alabama's Quinnen Williams.