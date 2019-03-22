Greedy Williams, Devin White Impress in Position Drills at LSU Pro Day

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Devin White headlined a long list of players who took part in LSU's pro day on Friday.

Much of the focus was on Williams since he only took part in position drills and ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine due to leg cramps. Williams did not run the 40 on Friday, but he did take part in other drills.

Williams managed only eight bench-press reps to go along with a 36-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10'4".

Williams tied for the second-best 40 time among defensive backs at the combine at 4.37 seconds, but his bench press, vertical jump and broad jump numbers would not have cracked the top 15 at his position at the combine.

Although it can be argued that Williams was somewhat disappointing in those drills, he had a chance to redeem himself in positional drills.

As seen in the following videos, Williams showed off good fluidity, change of direction, quickness and hands while being put through defensive back testing:

After a productive career at LSU, Williams likely did enough in the positional drills to solidify himself as a first-round pick and one of the first corners off the board in the 2019 NFL draft.

Even if some of his times and measurements weren't as strong as expected, he still led all LSU players at the combine and pro day in two different drills, per Shea Dixon of 247Sports:

In his latest NFL mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected that Williams will go 20th overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers, making him the first defensive back off the board.

Fittingly, a strong Steelers contingent was present for Friday's pro day, including head coach Mike Tomlin:

When asked if he is the top corner in the draft following his pro day performance, Williams was supremely confident in saying that he is:

After crushing it at the combine with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical and 22 bench-press reps, White did far less than Williams at LSU's pro day.

He only participated in linebacker drills, which afforded him the opportunity to show off his versatility to NFL talent evaluators.

Brooks Kubena of The Advocate pointed out White's impressive ability to get down the field in pass coverage, which could come in handy in the pass-happy NFL:

The New Orleans Saints also watched White closely and tweeted video of him making a one-handed grab during a drill:

New Orleans almost certainly won't get a chance to select White since it doesn't have a pick in the first round, but there will be no shortage of teams with interest in him.

Miller projected in his newest mock that White will be the first true linebacker off the board to the Green Bay Packers at No. 12.

White has star written all over him to the point that he announced Friday that he signed an endorsement deal with Nike:

Williams and White were the Tigers' defensive cornerstones last season, and they both showed why they have long been considered likely first-round picks in the NFL draft.

As top prospects at their respective positions, it seems likely that both Williams and White will come off the board inside the top 20 picks on April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.

*Drill times and measurements courtesy of The Advocate.