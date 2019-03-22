March Madness Breakout Star Wofford's Fletcher Magee Gets D-I 3-Point Record

Fletcher Magee of Wofford College not only led his team to its first NCAA tournament victory, but he set the Division I record for most career three-pointers. Watch the video above for more about this breakout star.


