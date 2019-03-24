Impact Moves NFL Teams Should Still Pursue This Offseason

2 of 5

Last offseason Alex Smith signed a four-year, $94 million contract with $55 million of his deal fully guaranteed. That was an astonishing number for a quarterback in a new home. Then in November, a potentially career-changing compound fracture of his leg caused him to miss the last six games of 2018 and will likely cost him the 2019 season. Smith's broken leg triggered the injury clause in his contract, meaning the Washington Redskins are locked into his salary through 2020.

In short, Washington will have to take on at least $52.6 million in cap space if it chooses to release Smith, and it will have to pay him at least $31 million in cash from this point on. This is a massive headache and threatens to derail any rebuilding plan in Washington.

One way Washington can attempt to get out of this scenario is by trading away his guaranteed salary for draft value, as the Houston Texans did with Brock Osweiler in 2017 and the Miami Dolphins did with Ryan Tannehill this offseason. Based on how Miami operated during the Tannehill trade, the value of pushing $31 million in cash and cap space over the next two years onto the Dolphins' books would probably cost Washington's first-round pick, the 15th overall selection of the draft.

After pass-rusher Robert Quinn is off the books, Miami will have enough cap space to eat all of Smith's dead cap in 2019 while still signing its rookie class. The benefits to this move from Washington's perspective have to be compared with the alternative of releasing Smith after June 1 in 2020, the most logical way to shed the contract without a trade. By trading his salary now versus a post-June 1 release in 2020, Washington will avoid $21.4 million in dead cap in 2020, avoid $10.4 million in dead cap in 2021, save $31 million in cash to use in free agency sooner and create a clean slate to kickstart a rebuild next season.