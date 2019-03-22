UFC Legend Frank Shamrock Admits to Leaving Dog at Airport for 5 Days

David Becker/Getty Images

Former UFC middleweight champion Frank Shamrock admitted he left his mother's dog at Dallas Love Field Airport for five days after being unable to find someone to adopt the animal.

On Thursday, Rebecca Lopez of WFAA reported Dallas police are investigating Shamrock for animal cruelty after he tied the dog to a truck with food and water before boarding a plane to California.

"They can charge me with whatever. I will show up. It is what it is. I'm not hiding in any way," Shamrock said. "It's an unfortunate and terrible thing. I'm an animal lover and I ran away crying."

He added: "Here is what I guarantee. That dog is alive and safe right now and I couldn't guarantee that before I tied that dog to the truck and left."

Shamrock made a Facebook post March 2 looking for anyone willing to adopt the dogs while he helped move his mother out of her home. He told WFAA he found a home for one of the animals, but nobody would take Zelda, a seven-year-old dog.

"That weekend it was extremely cold so the dog could freeze, low temperatures, a number of things could have happened to the dog,” animal-rights activist Meg Sherman told WFAA after explaining that leaving a dog unattended is illegal.

Dallas Animal Services took in Zelda after she was found. Dallas police are in the process of deciding whether to file charges in the case.

Shamrock, who last fought with the Strikeforce promotion in 2009, told Lopez he would return to Dallas to "face the consequences" if charged.