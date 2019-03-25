Predicting the Most Surprising Picks of the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Expect the unexpected, because the NFL draft never goes according to plan.

Even the very best outside talent evaluators and most informed analysts struggle to make predictions with any certainty.

Inevitably, teams fall in love with certain prospects, trades occur and one surprise pick changes the draft's entire outlook. Once one of those eventualities occurs, everything thought throughout the predraft process will be blown to smithereens and a butterfly effect will commence.

Since team-building isn't an exact science, there is no specific way to fill out an entire 53-man roster and just a few out-of-the-box first-round selections can change the entire draft's complexion.

All 32 teams bring different approaches and some are bound to make surprising decisions: Possibilities range from selecting a prospect much earlier than projected to filling a lesser need or simply targeting a position that's already been addressed prior to the event.

Narrowing down the innumerable possibilities is impossible. As such, only a few potential first-round flash points are highlighted where organizations may go against the grain of traditional thinking.

These surprise picks will define the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville, Tennessee.