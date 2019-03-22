March Madness 2019: Full Schedule and Latest Odds for NCAA Tournament

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Another day filled with March Madness action is on the way as the first round of the NCAA tournament concludes with 16 matchups on Friday.

After the Day 2 slate, the field of teams will be down to 32. Then, second-round matchups will be played on Saturday and Sunday.

On Friday, three No. 1 seeds are in action and there is the potential for some early upsets.

Below is everything you need to know for the rest of March Madness, as well as three teams that could make surprising runs deep into the tournament.

Bracket

Friday Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 7 Cincinnati (-4), 12:15 p.m., CBS

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (-1.5), 12:40 p.m., truTV

No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (-13.5), 1:30 p.m., TNT

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State (-4.5), 2 p.m., TBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-17.5), 2:45 p.m., CBS

No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia (-22), 3:10 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Buffalo (-5), 4 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin (-2), 4:30 p.m., TBS

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State (-3), 6:50 p.m., TNT

No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke (-27), 7:10 p.m., CBS

No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston (-12), 7:20 p.m., TBS

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State (-6.5), 7:27 p.m., truTV

No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-23), 9:20 p.m., TNT

No. 9 UCF (-1) vs. No. 8 VCU, 9:40 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State (-5.5), 9:50 p.m., TBS

No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech (-10.5), 9:57 p.m., truTV

Remaining NCAA Tournament Schedule

Second round

March 23-24

Sweet 16

March 28-29

Elite Eight

March 30-31

Final Four

April 6

National Championship

April 8

Potential Cinderella Teams

Murray State

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Murray State was the only team higher than a No. 10 seed to notch an upset win among Thursday's 16 first-round matchups. The No. 12-seeded Racers pulled away from No. 5 Marquette for an 83-64 win.

That victory could just be the beginning of a deep March Madness run for Murray State, which plays No. 4 seed Florida State in the second round on Saturday.

Ja Morant, likely a top-five pick in the 2019 NBA draft, had a memorable start to the NCAA tournament for the Racers. He notched the first triple-double in an NCAA tourney game since 2012, collecting 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds.

The 19-year-old is one of the most talented players in all of college basketball this year. Combine that with a solid Murray State team that has only lost four games and won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship, and this school is a prime candidate to be this year's Cinderella squad.

"It was a lot of fun just being able to go out with this group of guys and get a win in the tournament," Morant said, according to the Sentinel & Enterprise. "Just feels good."



Arizona State

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After opening the NCAA tournament with a First Four win over St. John's on Wednesday, Arizona State, a No. 11 seed, will take on No. 6 seed Buffalo in the first round on Friday.

The Sun Devils are only a five-point underdog against the Bulls, and they have the confidence that comes with winning a First Four game to make it to the first round.

Arizona State also went 12-6 in Pac-12 play this season, a more difficult slate than the Mid-Atlantic Conference schedule Buffalo played.

Arizona State's First Four win was its first postseason victory since 2009 and its first under head coach Bobby Hurley, who was at Buffalo for two seasons from 2013-15. For the Sun Devils to make a deep run, they'll have to get past his former school.

"They have a chip on their shoulder. The whole mid-major thing, I think they're tired of that," Hurley said, according to the Buffalo News. "So it's going to be a heck of a game."

Oregon

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Oregon won the Pac-12 tournament championship to make the NCAA tournament, and it will begin March Madness play with a first-round matchup against No. 5 seed Wisconsin on Friday.

Despite being a No. 12 seed, the Ducks are only a two-point underdog against the Badgers. They've won eight straight games

"Our guys are playing better," Oregon coach Dana Altman said, according to the Associated Press. "More confidence. A lot more energy focused in the right direction."

Like Arizona State, Oregon isn't a traditional Cinderella team as it's not from a mid-major conference and the program has had past success. However, the Ducks are among the lower seeds in the tournament and it's plausible to picture them making a deep run.