Ja Morant's Dad Tells B/R's Master Tesfatsion His Son Should Be Drafted Before 1

Following No. 12 Murray State's resounding 83-64 upset of No. 5 Marquette, many across the nation were singing the praises of Murray State sophomore guard Ja Morant.

Ja's father, Tee Morant, however, didn't need a triple-double performance on Thursday to know his son is a star. When asked by Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion where Morant should be taken in the NBA draft, Tee took a beat to think before casually replying, "Is there anything before [No. 1]?"

Tee called Ja a "Swiss Army knife" and added that everything he showed on the floor against Marquette proved that "he's the best player in the country in college."

With 17 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds, Morant became the first player to post a triple-double in the men's NCAA tournament since Draymond Green did for Michigan State in 2012. (Note: Green was selected No. 35 overall by the Golden State Warriors in that year's NBA draft.)

Whether it was dishing passes that didn't seem plausible or going to the rim to punctuate a finish himself, Morant ascended as a national star.

Morant's encore performance will come in the second round on Saturday when Murray State faces off against No. 4 Florida State.