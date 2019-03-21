Florida State Forward Phil Cofer Told of Father's Death After Win vs. Vermont

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

Florida State forward Phil Cofer (0) rests during a break in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Atlanta. Florida State won 69-47. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

What should have been a day of celebration turned into one of tragedy for Florida State's Phil Cofer. 

Per ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf and Jeff Borzello, Cofer was informed his father died after the Seminoles' 76-69 win over Vermont in the first round of the NCAA tournament. 

"He got a phone call in the locker room after the game that his dad had died," Florida State spokesman Chuck Walsh told Medcalf and Borzello.

Per Ira Schoffel of Warchant.com, Cofer's father had an unspecified illness for "some time."

Cofer didn't play for Florida State on Thursday due to a foot injury he suffered during the ACC tournament last week. 

A fifth-year senior, Cofer appeared in 22 games for the Seminoles in 2018-19. He is averaging 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Florida State will play its second game of the NCAA tournament Saturday. 

