Highlights: Watch Maryland's Jalen Smith's Thunderous Dunk vs. Belmont

No. 6 Maryland eked out a 79-77 win over No. 11 Belmont in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament Thursday afternoon, and one chaotic sequence illustrated how the day went for the Terrapins.
Up 74-73 with less than two minutes remaining, Maryland sophomore forward Bruno Fernando tried to lay in an easy bucket, but Belmont freshman center Nick Muszynski blocked the shot. Following a scramble for the ball, Maryland sophomore guard Darryl Morsell dished to wide-open freshman forward Jalen Smith for an emphatic jam.
The dunk gave Maryland breathing room, which became crucial in the eventual win.
Maryland will face the No. 3 LSU Tigers on Saturday in the second round of the East region.
