Miami Open Masters 2019 Results: Petra Kvitova Advances, Bracket and Schedule

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

While the focus for some sports fans was spread across the country Thursday for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, the tennis world looked toward Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Miami Open.

The top stars on the men's side have yet to take the court at Hard Rock Stadium, with the first round wrapping up.

The women's singles draw offered a few recognizable names. Third-seeded Petra Kvitova was set to face off with Maria Sakkari, and Venus Williams met Dalila Jakupovic. No. 17-seed Madison Keys, who reached the quarterfinals in 2016, opened against Samantha Stosur.

Here's a look at Thursday's results and a brief overview of the action.

Thursday Results

Men's Singles

Radu Albot def. Matthew Ebden, 6-0, 3-2(ret.)

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Casper Ruud, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Alexander Bublik def. Tennys Sandgren, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6(5)

Jeremy Chardy def. Nicolas Jarry, 6-7(1), 6-2, 7-6(5)

Damir Dzumhur def. Christopher Eubanks, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6(5)

Robin Haase def. Lukas Lacko, 6-2, 6-4

Ilya Ivashka def. Thomas Fabbiano, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Dusan Lajovic def. Pablo Cuevas, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3

Maximilian Marterer def. Taylor Fritz, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Leonardo Mayer def. Mikael Ymer, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Jaume Munar def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, 7-6(3), 6-4

Albert Ramos-Vinolas def. Marius Copil, 6-4, 6-2

Andrey Rublev def. Taro Daniel, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Lorenzo Sonego def. Martin Klizan, 6-4, 6-3

Jordan Thompson def. Cameron Norrie, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3

Bernard Tomic def. Thiago Monteiro, 6-4, 6-1

Feliciano Lopez def. Benoit Paire, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4

Joao Sousa def. Chun Hsin Tseng, 6-4, 7-5

Women's Singles

No. 3 Petra Kvitova def. Maria Sakkari, 6-1, 6-4

Venus Williams def. Dalila Jakupovic, 7-5, 6-3

Tatjana Maria def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-4, 6-1

Karolina Muchova def. Nao Hibino, 6-3, 6-3

Bianca Andreescu def. Irina-Camelia Begu, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2

Viktoria Kuzmova def. Daria Gavrilova, 6-4, 6-2

Yafan Wang def. Kristina Mladenovic, 6-3, 6-3

Rebecca Peterson def. Laura Siegemund, 6-1, 7-5, 7-5

Taylor Townsend def. Johanna Larsson, 6-1, 6-2

Whitney Osuigwe def. Mari Osaka, 6-2, 6-4

Cori Gauff def. Catherine McNally, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Yanina Wickmayer def. Sachia Vickery, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Alison Riske def. Kaia Kanepi, 6-2, 6-2

Misaki Doi def. Xinyu Wang, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3

Thursday Recap

In her last tournament, Bianca Andreescu upset Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber en route to a title at the BNP Paribas Open. On Thursday, the 18-year-old Canadian had her hands full with Irina-Camelia Begu.

Andreescu dropped the first set to Begu and needed a tiebreaker to level the match in the second. Begu was serving for the match up 5-2 and had a match up at 40-30, yet Andreescu survived.

She broke Begu again in the first game of the third set, which allowed her to build a 3-1 lead. Another break in the seventh game all but locked up the victory.

Kvitova didn't have nearly as much trouble against Sakkari. The Australian Open runner-up was dominant on serve, winning 71 percent of her first-service points and 65 percent of her second-service points. She also had five aces to two double-faults.

The gulf between the two players closed a bit in the second set, and Sakkari broke Kvitova in the second game. Kvitova immediately returned the favor, stunting Sakkari's momentum in the process. The 23-year-old Greek dropped her serve in the fifth game as well, giving Kvitova the opening she needed to see through the win.

Williams and Jakupovic didn't exactly put on a masterclass in serving in the first set of what proved to be a straight-set victory for Williams. In the opening frame, the two dropped serve seven times in 12 games.

Falling behind a set to Williams appeared to deflate Jakupovic a bit. She failed to capitalize on two break-point opportunities and fell behind 1-5.

Jakupovic started slowly clawing her way back before Williams jumped ahead 40-0 in the ninth game. Jakupovic brought it back to deuce, but her comeback attempt ultimately came up short.

The full schedule and tournament brackets (men's singles and women's singles) are available on the Miami Open's official site.