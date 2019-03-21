Adrien Broner Given Restraining Order After Andrew Caldwell Homophobic Threats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Social media star Andrew C. Caldwell had a temporary restraining order granted against Adrien Broner on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the boxer has been ordered to keep his distance from Caldwell after posting a video to social media in which he threatened to shoot gay people in the face.

Per TMZ, the Broner made the threat after an online altercation with Caldwell. He said:

"If any f-g, punk ass n---a come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay s--t, I'm letting you know right now—if I ain't got my gun on me, I'm knocking you the f--k out."

"If I got my gun on me, I'm shooting you in the f--king face, and that's on God and them. I'm not playing with none of these n---as. I don't want that gay s--t."

Caldwell said Broner had flirted with him, prompting the controversial response from the multiple former world boxing champion. However, Broner said Caldwell initiated the contact.

Broner has been informed he must stay at least 500 feet away from Caldwell in the ruling, after the boxer stated he would "punch the testosterone" out of the social media star.

Another hearing has been set for April 1 when a judge will decide if the restraining order needs to be extended further.

Broner and Caldwell have also been informed they must not post about each other on any social media platform.