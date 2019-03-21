WWE Rumors: The Undertaker to Perform at Saudi Arabia PPV; WrestleMania Unknown

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

While it is unclear if The Undertaker will make his presence felt at WrestleMania 35 in April, he is reportedly scheduled for a major WWE show in May.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), The Undertaker will take part in WWE's next show in Saudi Arabia on May 3. Taker competed in just four matches in 2018, and two of them occurred in Saudi Arabia.

The Deadman faced Rusev in a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018 and later teamed with Kane against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel in November.

Per Meltzer, the Saudi Arabia shows are WWE's "biggest money draws of the year."

At last year's WrestleMania, The Undertaker answered a challenge from John Cena and defeated him in what was essentially a squash match. Cena had been calling out The Phenom for weeks leading up to WrestleMania 34, but it wasn't until Taker showed up that it became clear he would wrestle.

The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania, primarily because of his 21-0 undefeated streak from 1991-2013. Even since losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, though, Taker has competed at every WrestleMania.

In fact, The Undertaker has not missed a WrestleMania since WrestleMania 2000, meaning he has performed at 18 in a row.

At 53 years of age, it is possible that WWE or The Undertaker have decided that now is the time to end that impressive streak. Although, there is also a chance that The Undertaker could make an unannounced appearance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to wrestle an impromptu match or take part in a segment.

Replacing Baron Corbin as Kurt Angle's opponent or interrupting Elias' musical performance both stand out as ways The Undertaker could be utilized without being advertised ahead of time.

Regardless of Taker's WrestleMania status, fans of The Deadman can apparently look forward to at least one more match in Saudi Arabia.

