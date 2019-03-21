Ryan Giggs: It Was 'Too Much of a Risk' to Play Gareth Bale in Wales Friendly

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Ryan Giggs has defended his decision to leave Gareth Bale out of Wales' 1-0 friendly win against Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United star said he was not prepared to risk the Real Madrid star ahead of Sunday's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia:

Per the Press Association's Phil Blanche (h/t MailOnline), Giggs said:

"Gareth got his first 90 minutes in three months [against Celta Vigo] and took part in a little bit of training on Monday.

"He trained this morning really well, but it was just too much of a risk with Sunday in mind. That was the case with a few of the players.

"We have the advantage in this first game. Slovakia play Thursday then Sunday, it's a two-and-a-half-day turnaround.

"I wanted to make sure that we made that advantage count this week, both physically and mentally.

"Of course it's disappointing for the fans. They want to see the likes of Gareth, but it's my job to make sure we are ready for Sunday."

Wales won the match at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground—where they were making their first appearance since 2008—courtesy of Ben Woodburn's bundled goal in the 92nd minute.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson was quick to note Real Madrid star Bale's absence from the lineup:

He was one of several first-choice players to sit out the clash, with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies also watching on from the stands.

On Saturday, Bale scored and completed 90 minutes for Real in their 2-0 win over Celta Vigo in Zinedine Zidane's first game in charge since his return to the club.

The winger, who missed six matches in January with a calf injury, had not played a full game since Real beat Al-Ain on December 22 in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Wales will be eager to get their European Championship qualifying off to a good start on Sunday.

After a sensational run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016, Wales failed to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and they'll be keen not to miss out again.

The Dragons will be competing with Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan for two automatic qualification places.

On paper, World Cup finalists Croatia should have one of those sewn up, so a good result for Wales against Slovakia—who will perhaps be their closest rivals for the second place—is important.