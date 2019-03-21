MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Craig Kimbrel, Mookie Betts' Contract Extension, More

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It's an exciting time for fans of Major League Baseball. Opening Day (March 28) is right around the corner and earlier than ever this year. Yet, there are still quality players who remain unsigned and could storm in and help your favorite team.

Seriously, how is Dallas Keuchel still available?

This creates a combination of anticipation and uncertainty that has the entire baseball world abuzz entering the 2019 season. What's the latest with Opening Day a week away? Let's dig in.

Brewers in Talks With Craig Kimbrel, a Deal Isn't Imminent



While he might not be a former Cy Young-winner like Keuchel, closing pitcher Craig Kimbrel is one of the best players still sitting on the open market. He's coming off his seventh All-Star appearance and a championship run with the Boston Red Sox. Given his status as an elite closer, some teams likely value Kimbrel more than a starter like Keuchel.

In 2018, Kimbrel notched 42 saves with a 2.74 ERA.

It's quite surprising that Kimbrel is still available, but he may not be for long. According to Ken Rosenthal of MLB on Fox and The Athletic, Kimbrel is in talks with the Milwaukee Brewers:

The Brewers were one win away from reaching the World Series last year, and adding Kimbrel could be the move that puts Milwaukee over the top.

According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, however, the two sides are not on the verge of striking a deal.

"There was no indication that contact between the sides was anything more than exploratory," Haudricourt wrote. "One source indicated no agreement was close."

Haudricourt cited Milwaukee's already-large payroll—roughly $120 million—as a reason why signing Kimbrel could be difficult. If Kimbrel is going to sign with the Brewers, he would likely have to agree to a short-term team-friendly deal.

Mookie Betts Waiting for Free Agency

Kimbrel's former teammate Mookie Betts isn't a free agent, but he is on deck for a large payday.

Giving massive contracts to hot young stars has been a thing in free agency this offseason—Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal, while Bryce Harper inked a 13-year, $330 million contract. However, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout decided not to wait for free agency, and he reportedly agreed to a record-setting 12-year extension:

For now, Betts appears content to try his luck in free agency rather than taking Trout's approach. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, he has turned down multiple extension offers from the Red Sox:

"Betts rejected an eight-year, $200 million extension proposal following the 2017 season, according to a source. Two other sources said the Red Sox have made several attempts at a long-term deal with Betts, including this past offseason, with the Betts camp not even making a counter-proposal. The All-Star has instead been comfortable with the risks of going a year at a time in exchange for the reward that could come with patience."

While Betts will almost certainly command more than $200 million by the time he hits free agency, there is some risk involved with his strategy. Since he's arbitration-eligible for one more season, he's not guaranteed to reach the open market until 2021.

Betts will only be 28 in 2021 and should have plenty of suitors then. While waiting could net Betts an obscene amount of money, it also means that a significant injury over the next two years could cost him.

Adam Duvall Could Be Headed Out of Atlanta

While the Red Sox would love nothing more than to lock up Betts for the foreseeable future, the Atlanta Braves appear close to dumping outfielder Adam Duvall. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Duvall is barely hanging onto a roster spot and could be gone if another outfielder becomes available:

Duvall was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds last July in exchange for outfielder Preston Tucker and pitchers Matt Wisler and Lucas Sims.

"Duvall we felt was a good fit," general manager Alex Anthopoulos said at the time, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. "We really value outfield defense and then you combine power—those are good qualities, and they are hard to find."

Unfortunately, Duvall failed to make an impact for the Braves after the trade. He had just seven hits in 53 at-bats with no home runs or RBI.

Duvall was given a $2.875 million contract for the 2019 season, but it's looking like Atlanta may not give him a second-chance season.