NIT 2019: Wednesday Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and 2nd-Round Schedule

Gary Landers/Associated Press

A host of teams that have made waves in the NCAA tournament this decade took part in first-round men's NIT contests on Wednesday.

Butler, which made the 2010 and 2011 national championship games, traveled to Nebraska.

Wichita State, which ran to the 2013 Final Four as a No. 9 seed, visited Furman.

Xavier, a four-time Sweet 16 participant since 2010, hosted Toledo. Finally, a mid-2010s Cinderella story in Harvard visited the Georgetown Hoyas.

We'll take a look at those teams' games below in addition to two others. You can find scores and recaps for the six Wednesday contests as well as the latest bracket and second-round schedule.

Wednesday's Round 1 Scores

No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64

No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70

No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79 (OT)

No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68

No. 8 Sam Houston State at No. 1 TCU (To Be Played)



No. 5 Butler at No. 4 Nebraska (To Be Played)

Updated Bracket

The updated NIT bracket is available on NCAA.com.

Round 2 Schedule

Saturday, March 23 (Time TBD, ESPN): No. 5 Arkansas at No. 1 Indiana

Sunday, March 24 (Time TBD, ESPN): No. 6 Wichita State at No. 2 Clemson

Sunday, March 24 (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU): No. 6 Harvard at No. 2 NC State

Date and Time TBD: No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 1 UNC Greensboro

Date and Time TBD: No. 8 Norfolk State at No. 4 Colorado

Date and Time TBD: No. 3 Xavier at No. 2 Texas

Date and Time TBD: No. 3 Memphis at No. 2 Creighton

Date and Time TBD: No. 8 Sam Houston State/No. 1 TCU winner vs. No. 5 Butler/No. 4 Nebraska winner

Wednesday Round 1 Recaps

No. 8 Norfolk State 80, No. 1 Alabama 79 (OT)

Norfolk State opened as an 18.5-point underdog against Alabama, per Vegas Insider, but that spread became irrelevant on Wednesday as the Spartans beat the Crimson Tide 80-79 in overtime.

To put the upset in perspective, only six NCAA tournament teams (all four No. 1 seeds, No. 2 Kentucky and No. 2 Michigan State) are larger favorites this week.

Norfolk State guard Derrik Jamerson Jr., who leads Division I in three-point percentage, scored 25 points off the bench and knocked down seven shots from beyond the arc.

Steven Whitley posted 13 points, seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan Butler managed an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double.

The Spartans held a 67-64 lead with less than a minute remaining, but a John Petty three-pointer with 20 seconds left forced the game into overtime.

Once there, Jamerson took over with eight of his team's 13 points, including the last five.

The Spartans had the ball up 80-79 with six seconds left, but a turnover off an inbounds pass gave the ball back to the Crimson Tide. Riley Norris got a decent look at the basket on a baseline jumper, but the effort fell short.

Herbert Jones scored 18 for the Tide.

No. 3 Xavier 78, No. 6 Toledo 64

Naji Marshall posted an eye-popping stat line of 20 points, 21 rebounds, six assists and four steals as Xavier defeated Toledo 78-64.

Marshall only had eight fewer boards than the entire Toledo roster. As a team, the Musketeers out-rebounded the Rockets 49-29.

Still, Toledo took a 36-35 lead early in the second half after a Chris Darrington layup. However, Xavier responded with a 23-2 run to effectively put the game away. Marshall scored 10 of his 20 points during that stretch.

Jaelan Sanford led Toledo with 23 points.

No. 6 Wichita State 76, No. 3 Furman 70

No. 6 Harvard 71, No. 3 Georgetown 68