Gucci Releases New, Worn Looking Shoe 'The Screener'; Selling for $870

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Tracee Ellis Ross speaks onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Anyone interested in Gucci's latest sneakers better be willing to fork over some serious dough.

According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, Gucci gave "The Screener" a worn design and will be selling the shoes for $870:

The high-top design goes for $930, and there is also a pair with crystals being sold for $1,590.

