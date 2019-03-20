Gucci Releases New, Worn Looking Shoe 'The Screener'; Selling for $870

Gucci Releases New, Worn Looking Shoe 'The Screener'; Selling for $870March 20, 2019
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Anyone interested in Gucci's latest sneakers better be willing to fork over some serious dough.
According to Action Network's Darren Rovell, Gucci gave "The Screener" a worn design and will be selling the shoes for $870:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Gucci’s new sneaker, The Screener, is meant to look old and worn. And can be yours for $870. https://t.co/NUzwmXS0oR
The high-top design goes for $930, and there is also a pair with crystals being sold for $1,590.
