Shaquille O'Neal to Play a Set as DJ Diesel at 2019 Lollapalooza

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 20, 2019

Shaquille O'Neal arrives at the Grand Opening of Shaquille's at LA Live on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Lollapalooza is headlined by several larger-than-life artists but none taller than NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal

O'Neal dabbled in music throughout his storied NBA career to the tune of the sports world's only platinum album, titled Shaq Diesel in 1993. O'Neal has now morphed fully into DJ Diesel, and Lollapalooza announced on Wednesday that the 7-footer will perform a set at Chicago's annual music festival sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4 at Grant Park.

On Mar. 14, while promoting his new collaboration called "BANG" with Lil Jon and NGHTMRE through Spotify, O'Neal described EDM as "Game 7," so you can imagine how intense his set will be. 

Perhaps the only thing more entertaining than DJ Diesel's Lollapalooza set will be Charles Barkley's reaction to it all on Inside the NBA. If you can't wait until August, you can enter for a chance to experience Shaq's Fun House Miami event on March 29.

To prepare your palette, watch DJ Diesel's set at the TomorrowWorld festival in 2015 here.

