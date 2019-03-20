Report: Dwayne Haskins to Work Out for Raiders, Redskins, Giants, More

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will work out for the Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders in Columbus "in the coming days" and is also scheduled to visit the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and Washington, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Oakland (fourth), New York (sixth and 17th), Denver (10th), Miami (13th) and Washington (15th) all own picks in the top half of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Haskins participated in the Buckeyes' pro day in Columbus on Wednesday.

Along with former Oklahoma Sooners star Kyler Murray, Haskins is viewed as one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class.

In his lone season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, the sophomore led all Division I signal-callers in passing yards (4,831) and passing touchdowns (50) while completing 70 percent of his passes. He led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl victory.

That record-breaking season put him in the Heisman Trophy conversation, where the New Jersey native ultimately finished third behind Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The 6'3", 231-pound Haskins has prototypical size for an NFL signal-caller, and his strong arm has made him arguably the top passing prospect.

ESPN.com's Dianna Russini recently reported on the Breaking Big Blue podcast (around the 31-minute mark) that the Giants were "not doing a lot of work on" Haskins, as they didn't believe he "fit" with the team. However, Haskins revealed Wednesday that New York has shown interest, per Garrett Stepien of Buckeye Sports Bulletin:

The Giants were among the teams in attendance:

New York quarterback Eli Manning, 38, is entering the final year of his contract.

Of note, Oakland quarterback Derek Carr still has four years remaining on the five-year, $125 million contract he signed in 2017. Miami recently traded former starter Ryan Tannehill and replaced him with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick on a two-year deal. Denver brought in former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, while Washington acquired veteran Case Keenum while Alex Smith continues to recover from a serious leg injury.