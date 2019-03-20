Dwayne Haskins Throws with Giants Attending Pro Day; Nick Bosa Skips Workout

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins headlined the Buckeyes' pro day Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus with defensive end Nick Bosa opting to skip the workout.

Haskins, who's been competing with the Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray for the top spot among quarterbacks in the 2019 draft class, didn't run the 40-yard dash despite posting a lackluster time of 5.04 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis.

The 21-year-old New Jersey native did put his high-end arm talent on display in positional drills.

Haskins posted jaw-dropping numbers in 2018 after taking over as OSU's starter. He completed 70 percent of his throws for 4,831 yards with 50 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 14 games. While not a major running threat, he did add 108 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported the New York Giants were one of the most well-represented teams at the Ohio State pro day. Head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula were among those in attendance after taking Haskins out to dinner Tuesday night.

The Giants own the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft, which begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Bosa is a candidate to become the first overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 21-year-old edge-rusher played just three games in 2018 before undergoing surgery for a core-muscle injury and withdrawing from the OSU program to focus on his NFL future.

Bosa showed he's well on his way back to full strength with a strong combine performance, highlighted by a 4.79-second 40-yard dash and 29 reps on the bench press. He decided not to go through testing again Wednesday.

The 6'4", 266-pound Florida native recorded 29.0 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 29 games across three years with the Buckeyes.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated Bosa as his No. 1 overall prospect on his latest big board, while Haskins was No. 11 overall and the top quarterback, one slot above Murray.

When the dust settles on Day 1 of the draft, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Buckeyes stars both come off the board inside the top five when factoring in teams that could trade up to fill a quarterback void.