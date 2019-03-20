Le'Veon Bell: Ben Roethlisberger Tough to Play With; 'Wants to Win His Way'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Count running back Le'Veon Bell among the former Pittsburgh Steelers who found it difficult to play with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated (h/t ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler), the newly signed New York Jets running back expressed his belief that Big Ben wants to win on his terms, which causes issues with other offensive players at times:

"The organization wants to win. [Coach Mike] Tomlin wants to win. Ben wants to win—but Ben wants to win his way, and that's tough to play with. Ben won a Super Bowl, but he won when he was younger. Now he's at this stage where he tries to control everything, and [the team] let him get there. So if I'm mad at a player and I'm not throwing him the ball—if I'm not throwing A.B. the ball and I'm giving JuJu [Smith-Schuster] all the shine or Jesse [James] or Vance [McDonald] or whoever it is, and you know consciously you're making your other receiver mad but you don't care—it's hard to win that way."

When asked if he left Pittsburgh because of Roethlisberger's presence, Bell noted that there were multiple reasons for his departure but added, "Yes, it was a factor."

In addition to losing Bell in free agency, the Steelers dealt Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders this offseason after he requested a trade.

