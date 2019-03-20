Boxer Adrien Broner Threatens to Shoot Gay People in the Face in NSFW Video

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 19: Adrien Broner reacts during the WBA welterweight championship against Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner has posted a video to social media in which he threatened to shoot gay people in the face.

Here is the video, which Broner describes as a "PSA" (warning: contains NSFW language):

Per TMZ, the 29-year-old said: 

"If any f-g, punk ass n---a come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay s--t, I'm letting you know right now—if I ain't got my gun on me, I'm knocking you the f--k out."

"If I got my gun on me, I'm shooting you in the f--king face, and that's on God and them. I'm not playing with none of these n---as. I don't like gay s--t."

Broner's video comes amid a row with social media star Andrew C. Caldwell.

After Caldwell said the boxer had flirted with him, Broner posted to him on Instagram: "if you don't get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo gay ass."

Broner also said on Instagram: "Man I ain't go lie this gay ass n---a got hella bad b---hes shooting they shot in my DM."

Per TMZ, Caldwell is discussing potential legal action with his lawyers.

Per ESPN's Dan Rafael (h/t TMZ Sports), Broner was arrested and charged with misdemeanour sexual battery last year after being accused of groping a woman at a shopping mall in Atlanta.

Rafael also noted Broner "has been arrested and jailed numerous times, including for robbery, assault, gun possession, domestic violence and public intoxication."

