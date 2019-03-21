Giants Lead, but Multiple NFL Teams in Dwayne Haskins Sweepstakes After Pro Day

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Only the most aggressive NFL organization will be fortunate enough to land Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The idea an elite prospect at the game's most important position will slide beyond this year's top 10 draft selections is folly.

"It's a massive decision," New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per NorthJersey.com's Art Stapleton. "I mean this is the face of your franchise. He's got to do all the right stuff for all the right reasons. You can't go to bed at night worrying if he's gonna come in on time. You can't do that, no matter how talented they are."

Haskins is a traditional pocket passer with the production, pedigree and skill set worthy of franchise consideration. He crushed two throwing sessions, first at the combine and then at Wednesday's pro day in Columbus, Ohio. While working under the assumption the Arizona Cardinals will select Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, the free-for-all to land the other elite signal-caller should be wild.

Three teams are prime candidates to make a move for Haskins. The Giants, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins own top-15 selections. One will almost certainly be forced to trade into the top five for a chance to select the Big Ten Conference's all-time single-season leader in passing yards and touchdown tosses.

How teams will go about making such a significant decision varies, though.

Two different strategies are often utilized weeks before the actual draft: Either a smokescreen is laid by disinterested teams, or the simpler "where there's smoke, there's fire" option portends heavy interest in a prospect. The difficulty arises when attempting to decipher which tactic individual teams are using because every franchise is trying to throw the 31 other organizations off its scent.

The upcoming draft class isn't like last year's. Five different quarterbacks held first-round grades. Each became a rookie starter and flashed.

Right now, Murray and Haskins lead the group, and a significant drop-off occurs in their wake. If Murray is already off the board with the initial pick, multiple teams must vie for Haskins' services or be left at the altar. No team wants to be in a position in which a long-term quarterback plan isn't in place.

Each organization saw a 6'3", 224-pound (down seven pounds from the combine, according to Haskins, via the NFL Network telecast) man who effortlessly made all of the throws during his pro-day workout. His lower body remained quiet without any false steps or overstriding, as he easily displays the natural arm strength to drive the football into each of his throws.

The workout stressed subtle pocket movement to evade pressure and the ability to make throws on the run.

"During the season I wore a knee brace and didn't make me feel great all the time," Haskins said in a post-workout interview with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Aditi Kinkhabwala. "Today, I just wanted to show I can move off-platform, move off the spot and still be accurate."

A lack of foot speed is Haskins' biggest downfall. He's not built like Murray, Baker Mayfield or even Aaron Rodgers to extend plays. He looks far more like traditional quarterbacks selected in the 1980s or '90s. Even so, Haskins' throwing session emphasized movement, and the best individual throw came after a rollout to his left, as seen below, courtesy of ABC 6 Columbus sports director Clay Hall:

Haskins stayed within his frame, gathered his feet, turned his shoulder and delivered a perfectly placed pass. Of course, those types of throws look significantly different when a defender is breathing down the quarterback's neck.

But the opportunity to show Haskins isn't a statue and can still deliver is important, since NFL quarterbacks often operate in a muddied pocket and the majority of his success came when the Buckeyes offensive line did its job. According to Pro Football Focus, when kept clean last season, Haskins had a 135.4 quarterback rating and threw 46 of his 50 touchdowns.

The 21-year-old signal-caller fits a specific approach. He's not going to be utilized in a scheme in which pocket movement is a must. His next offensive coordinator isn't going to call many designed quarterback runs. His goal will be to operate within the system while serving as the face of a franchise.

"Everyone is watching you, you're the face of the team, your teammates look to you and you're the first person that comes up," Haskins said of being an NFL quarterback, per Stapleton. "You have to be able to lead other men. That's a lot of responsibility."

At least five NFL teams are closely watching the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The Giants are most often associated with Haskins for multiple reasons. First, the organization's search for Eli Manning's heir apparent continues unabated. Second, the teams selecting in front of New York, which owns the sixth overall pick, all appear settled at quarterback. Finally, the New Jersey native wants to play for his hometown team.

"I would love it," Haskins said last month, per Stapleton. "I grew up watching Eli Manning back when he had [Jeremy] Shockey and [Amani] Toomer and Plaxico [Burress]. I loved that team."

Here's where the gamesmanship really starts.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Haskins "doesn't fit" their team and that the Giants didn't do as much work on him as a result, whereas Bleacher Report's Matt Miller stated, "No team did more work on Dwayne Haskins than the New York Giants. They were all-in on him all year long."

The Giants met and had dinner with Haskins on Tuesday night, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Guess which team was front and center during the workout...

After the workout, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur chatted with the young man.

New York could have devised an elaborate plan to sell everyone on a preference toward Haskins in hopes another team leaps in front of it to push another top prospect down the board. Or the Giants really do view him as their top option.

Haskins told Kinkhabwala he's set to meet with four more teams: the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos, Dolphins and Redskins. The latter two are obvious since their current starting options are suspect, but they'll have to move from the 13th and 15th overall picks, respectively, into the top five overall to make something happen. Oakland and Denver appear set at quarterback, but both could surprise if the right prospect is available.

The Cincinnati Bengals are a potential dark-horse candidate after hiring a new coaching staff without a single guaranteed dollar left on Andy Dalton's contract.

The Raiders' interest has the potential to be a power play. This puts Haskins in play with the fourth overall pick. The Giants may become antsy and trade ahead of the Raiders, thus giving Oakland more options. The reported interest may prompt a team later in the pecking order, like Miami or Washington, to trade for the pick and land its quarterback.

These are exactly the kind of games being played, and each franchise must separate fact from fiction.

Standing pat is not an option, though. Organizations must operate under the assumption Haskins will be drafted sooner rather than later, since his overall talent, positional value and scarcity make him one of the class' most sought-after prospects.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @brentsobleski.