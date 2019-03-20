Video: Watch D'Angelo Russell Drop 27 of 44 Points in 4th Quarter vs. Kings

Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell scored 27 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter as the Nets overcame a 28-point second-half deficit to defeat the Sacramento Kings 123-121 on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

Russell shot 17-of-33 on the night and also added 12 assists and four steals.

The Nets engineered their largest comeback in franchise history with the win.

