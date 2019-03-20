NCAA Tournament 2019: Winners and Losers of Tuesday's First Four Games

0 of 8

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament is officially underway as the opening pair of First Four games kicked things off Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 82-76 in the early game, coming back from a 13-point second-half deficit. They earned the right to play No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday.

No. 11 seeds Temple and Belmont faced off in the second, and Belmont prevailed 81-70. They move on to face No. 6 Maryland in the East region during the round of 64.

Here are the winners and losers from the first day of March Madness action.