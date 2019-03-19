WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 19

1 of 10

Two weeks after he was beaten down, brutalized and humiliated in front of his father and hometown Cleveland fans by Shane McMahon at WWE Fastlane, The Miz returned to SmackDown Live and addressed his former tag team title partner.

He recalled Fastlane, then said Shane was not born the Best in the World but, rather, the worst because he is a McMahon.

Miz turned his attention to Kofi Kingston and the topic of hard work and earning things in WWE.

He said after 13 years, he has earned his spot, to which the fans showered him with chants of "you deserve it." At WrestleMania, he finished, Shane-O-Mac has earned an ass-kicking.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was the best promo Miz has cut since his shoot on Daniel Bryan during Talking Smack and, on top of that, some brilliant acting. He was passionate and intense and as a result, the promo hit an emotional nerve.

After an impossibly slow start to the program, the turn at Fastlane and this promo from Miz has the bout between him and McMahon at WrestleMania suddenly feeling like one of the best built and most eagerly anticipated on the card.

Hopefully, the writing team can continue to build momentum over the next two weeks because Miz is damn sure capable of carrying his end of the deal.