Miami Open Masters 2019 Prize Money: Complete Purse and Earnings Info

A selection of the world's elite tennis players will flock to Florida this week, as the 2019 Miami Masters gets under way.

In the men's draw, top seed Novak Djokovic will be seeking to win this prize for the seventh time and be desperate to bounce back after a shock loss to Philipp Kohlschreiber at Indian Wells recently. Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will provide stiff competition.

While Djokovic remains a heavy favourite in the men's draw, the women's bracket is wide open. A number of quality players are in serious contention for the title, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep; all have struggled to find consistency in 2019 so far, though.

Here are the prize-money details for this event and a rundown of the players poised to be in the hunt for the top honours.

ATP and WTA Prize Money

Winner: $1,354,010 (£1,020,000)

Runner-Up: $686,000 (£516,818)

Semi-Final: $354,000 (£266,700)

Quarter-Final: $182,000 (£137,120)

For the full purse details, visit the WTA website.

Preview

Djokovic has saved his best performances for Grand Slams of late, with his showing against Kohlschreiber in his previous outing evidence of that.

The world No. 1 had enjoyed some time away from the court prior to his appearance at Indian Wells following his success at the Australian Open. The crowds in Miami should see a much sharper Djokovic as a result.

Although his tournament came to an unexpectedly early end, Djokovic did at least get to hang out with some illustrious company at Indian Wells and tried out some new moves in the process:

The man who capitalised on Djokovic's early exit in the previous tournament was Thiem, as he beat Federer in the final.

The Austrian would have been delighted with the manner of his performances, and with the French Open edging closer—he's a clay-court specialist—Thiem will feel recent displays on hard courts bode well for the summer.

Per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, the Austrian was keeping his feet on the ground after his success over Federer:

As for Federer, David Law of BBC Radio 5 live commented on how relaxed he is looking:

The women's bracket has the potential to be thrilling, especially after the stunning win for Bianca Andreescu at Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old shocked the rest of the field, beating big names like Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Angelique Kerber on her way to glory. The Canadian begins her quest for another success in Round 1 against Irina-Camelia Begu.

Sportsnet's Caroline Cameron outlined just how significant the teenager's triumph was:

Afterwards, Andreescu found it difficult to contain her excitement at what was the biggest success of her career:

Osaka, the Australian Open and U.S. Open champion, goes into the competition as the top seed. Following early exits at the Dubai Tennis Championship and Indian Wells, the world No. 1 needs to build confidence ahead of a busy summer.

Halep and Williams will also be looking to get their biggest wins of the year on the board. Defending champion Sloane Stephens will hope memories of her 2018 win in this event can spark some form, as she's been on a rotten run so far this season.