NIT 2019: Tuesday's Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Wednesday Schedule

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 20, 2019

Indiana's Juwan Morgan (13) puts up a shot against Saint Francis's Luidgy Laporal (33) and Randall Gaskins Jr. (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT tournament, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The biggest men's NIT news on Tuesday involved someone who didn't take the court.

Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford, a second-team All-Big Ten member averaging 16.5 points per game, sat his team's first-round matchup versus St. Francis (Pennsylvania) with a back issue, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

Elsewhere, all of the NIT's No. 2 seeds were slated to play Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago, which made the Final Four as a No. 11 seed last year, was also on the ledger. In addition, Division I leading scorer Chris Clemons suited up for Campbell.

You'll find quick recaps of the 10 Tuesday matchups below in addition to scores, an updated bracket and the remaining first-round schedule Wednesday.

          

Tuesday's Round 1 Scores

No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 4 Davidson

No. 7 Hofstra at No. 2 NC State

No. 8 Saint Francis (PA) at No. 1 Indiana

No. 7 Wright State at No. 2 Clemson

No. 6 San Diego at No. 3 Memphis

No. 5 Arkansas at No. 4 Providence

No. 7 South Dakota State at No. 2 Texas

No. 7 Loyola Chicago at No. 2 Creighton

No. 5 Dayton at No. 4 Colorado

         

Updated Bracket

The updated NIT bracket is available on NCAA.com.

         

Wednesday Schedule (First Round)

No. 6 Harvard at No. 3 Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN2

No. 6 Wichita State at No. 3 Furman, 7 p.m., ESPN3

No. 8 Norfolk State at No. 1 Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU

No. 6 Toledo at No. 3 Xavier, 7 p.m., ESPN3

No. 8 Sam Houston State at No. 1 TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU

No. 5 Butler at No. 4 Nebraska, 9 p.m., ESPN2

           

Tuesday Round 1 Recaps (To Be Updated as Games End)

No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69

UNC Greensboro was the first team out of the NCAA tournament field and would have made it if not for Oregon stealing the Pac-12's automatic bid as a sixth seed last Saturday.

The Spartans didn't let the sting of their March Madness snub bother them on Tuesday, however, as they coasted to an 84-69 win over Campbell.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Miller posted 25 points, six rebounds and three steals, and senior guard Francis Alonso added 22 more thanks in part to six three-pointers. The Spartans shot 52.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Clemons, who led Division I with 30 points per game entering Tuesday, hit that mark again and then some with a 32-point effort on 11-of-26 shooting.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

