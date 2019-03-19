NIT 2019: Tuesday's Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Wednesday Schedule

NIT 2019: Tuesday's Round 1 Scores, Updated Bracket and Wednesday ScheduleMarch 20, 2019
The biggest men's NIT news on Tuesday involved someone who didn't take the court.
Indiana freshman guard Romeo Langford, a second-team All-Big Ten member averaging 16.5 points per game, sat his team's first-round matchup versus St. Francis (Pennsylvania) with a back issue, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.
Elsewhere, all of the NIT's No. 2 seeds were slated to play Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago, which made the Final Four as a No. 11 seed last year, was also on the ledger. In addition, Division I leading scorer Chris Clemons suited up for Campbell.
You'll find quick recaps of the 10 Tuesday matchups below in addition to scores, an updated bracket and the remaining first-round schedule Wednesday.
Tuesday's Round 1 Scores
No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69
No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 4 Davidson
No. 7 Hofstra at No. 2 NC State
No. 8 Saint Francis (PA) at No. 1 Indiana
No. 7 Wright State at No. 2 Clemson
No. 6 San Diego at No. 3 Memphis
No. 5 Arkansas at No. 4 Providence
No. 7 South Dakota State at No. 2 Texas
No. 7 Loyola Chicago at No. 2 Creighton
No. 5 Dayton at No. 4 Colorado
Updated Bracket
The updated NIT bracket is available on NCAA.com.
Wednesday Schedule (First Round)
No. 6 Harvard at No. 3 Georgetown, 7 p.m., ESPN2
No. 6 Wichita State at No. 3 Furman, 7 p.m., ESPN3
No. 8 Norfolk State at No. 1 Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPNU
No. 6 Toledo at No. 3 Xavier, 7 p.m., ESPN3
No. 8 Sam Houston State at No. 1 TCU, 9 p.m., ESPNU
No. 5 Butler at No. 4 Nebraska, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday Round 1 Recaps (To Be Updated as Games End)
No. 1 UNC Greensboro 84, No. 8 Campbell 69
UNC Greensboro was the first team out of the NCAA tournament field and would have made it if not for Oregon stealing the Pac-12's automatic bid as a sixth seed last Saturday.
The Spartans didn't let the sting of their March Madness snub bother them on Tuesday, however, as they coasted to an 84-69 win over Campbell.
Sophomore guard Isaiah Miller posted 25 points, six rebounds and three steals, and senior guard Francis Alonso added 22 more thanks in part to six three-pointers. The Spartans shot 52.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from three-point range.
Clemons, who led Division I with 30 points per game entering Tuesday, hit that mark again and then some with a 32-point effort on 11-of-26 shooting.
