LeBron, Giannis Ruled out for Lakers vs. Bucks After Fan Spends $7K on Tickets

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guraded by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the game at Staples Center on March 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When the 2018-19 NBA schedule was released, a late-season contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks seemed like a safe bet to be a must-watch event.

Unfortunately, one fan who spent nearly $7,000 on tickets to Tuesday's game found out the hard way that things don't always go as planned:

The Lakers announced LeBron James would miss the game with a sore left groin, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was among three Bucks players ruled out, per the Bucks.

A lot of the game's luster was gone before both superstars were ruled out because the Lakers have collapsed. They are 9.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining. 

On the bright side, at least this fan isn't the person who spent more than $10,000 for the first North Carolina-Duke game when Zion Williamson only played 36 seconds before blowing out his shoe and injuring his knee.

