LeBron, Giannis Ruled out for Lakers vs. Bucks After Fan Spends $7K on Tickets

When the 2018-19 NBA schedule was released, a late-season contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks seemed like a safe bet to be a must-watch event.

Unfortunately, one fan who spent nearly $7,000 on tickets to Tuesday's game found out the hard way that things don't always go as planned:

The Lakers announced LeBron James would miss the game with a sore left groin, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was among three Bucks players ruled out, per the Bucks.

A lot of the game's luster was gone before both superstars were ruled out because the Lakers have collapsed. They are 9.5 games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining.

On the bright side, at least this fan isn't the person who spent more than $10,000 for the first North Carolina-Duke game when Zion Williamson only played 36 seconds before blowing out his shoe and injuring his knee.