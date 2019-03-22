Biggest Questions Still Surrounding Top 2019 NFL Draft Prospects

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft is a month away, but some lingering questions still surround this year's top prospects.

The first few weeks of free agency have come and gone, which leaves teams with a better idea of the positions they'll target more heavily during the draft. However, prospects must still go through an entire month of pro days and team workouts while scouts dig through their backgrounds to find any potential red flags.

Some questions will likely be answered in the coming weeks, but a handful can't be overlooked right now. Examples include injury history and potential attitude questions, or simply how a specific player's draft stock might trend before the draft arrives.

We'll focus on this year's top prospects, which includes anyone in the top 50 of Matt Miller's most recent big board for Bleacher Report.