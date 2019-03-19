Josh Jacobs Highlights Alabama Pro Day, Quinnen Williams out with Finger Injury

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash to headline his workout during the Crimson Tide pro day at the Mal Moore Athletic Complex in Tuscaloosa.

Jacobs, who Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated as the top running back and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2019 NFL draft on his latest big board, wasn't expected to showcase a blazing speed because of his physical, downhill style. So his time shouldn't significantly alter his stock.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma native was the main draw during the Tide's pro day because defensive tackle Quinnen Williams opted out of the physical testing and on-field drills. He's another potential top-10 pick in the late-April draft.

Williams enjoyed a strong outing at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.83-second 40 after checking in at 6'3'' and 303 pounds. It left him little incentive to take part in Tuesday's workout.

Meanwhile, Jacobs was heavily involved throughout the day as he attempted to solidify his first-round status in an otherwise lackluster running back group.

The run-of-the-mill results may raise some eyebrows, especially since he's considered a top-tier prospect, but the prevailing opinion is the teams that may have been considering the Bama rusher weren't doing so because they were expecting a 4.4 burner.

Jacobs rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 attempts (5.9 YPC) with 16 touchdowns in 40 games across three years at Alabama. He added 48 receptions for 571 yards and five receiving scores.

Those numbers paired with his hard-nosed running style on tape will likely carry more weight among NFL talent evaluators than a one-off 40 time.

Here's a look at some of his reps during the positional drills:

Not everybody is a believer in Jacobs' NFL upside, though:

All told, Jacobs' pro-day performance will create some additional conversation about whether he—or any other running back—should land in the first round of the draft. But it's hard to imagine he'll slide too far since his all-around skill set makes him a potential three-down asset at the next level.