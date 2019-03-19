Josh Jacobs Highlights Alabama Pro Day, Quinnen Williams out with Finger Injury

Josh Jacobs Highlights Alabama Pro Day, Quinnen Williams out with Finger InjuryMarch 19, 2019
Alabama running back Josh Jacobs ran a 4.60-second 40-yard dash to headline his workout during the Crimson Tide pro day at the Mal Moore Athletic Complex in Tuscaloosa.
Jacobs, who Bleacher Report's Matt Miller rated as the top running back and the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2019 NFL draft on his latest big board, wasn't expected to showcase a blazing speed because of his physical, downhill style. So his time shouldn't significantly alter his stock.
The 21-year-old Oklahoma native was the main draw during the Tide's pro day because defensive tackle Quinnen Williams opted out of the physical testing and on-field drills. He's another potential top-10 pick in the late-April draft.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Alabama DL Quinnen Williams won’t do any drills or testing at today’s pro day, sources say. Killed it at the combine and that should be enough. He’ll have a splint on his finger and playing it safe while that heals — good to go by draft. He will do interviews, board work, etc.
Williams enjoyed a strong outing at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.83-second 40 after checking in at 6'3'' and 303 pounds. It left him little incentive to take part in Tuesday's workout.
Meanwhile, Jacobs was heavily involved throughout the day as he attempted to solidify his first-round status in an otherwise lackluster running back group.
Matthew Hill @mrhill9169
Pro Day numbers for Josh Jacobs- Broad Jump- 9'4" Bench- 18 reps 40- 4.63 Combine numbers for RBs taken in 1st round of 2018 draft- Saquon- Broad- 10'7" Bench- 29 40- 4.46 Penny- Broad- 10'9" Bench- 13 40- 4.46 Michel- Broad- DNP Bench- 22 40- 4.54
The run-of-the-mill results may raise some eyebrows, especially since he's considered a top-tier prospect, but the prevailing opinion is the teams that may have been considering the Bama rusher weren't doing so because they were expecting a 4.4 burner.
Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB
Flight attendant just shut the door for my flight up to Bristol but one of our @seniorbowl scouts just texted me from @AlabamaFTBL pro-day and junior RB Josh Jacobs just ran in the 4.6’s in his first 40-yard dash...plenty fast enough when you run as angry as Jacobs does.
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Talked to an NFL RB coach who couldn't stop raving about Josh Jacobs. Raved about how hard he played on every snap of film he studied. Raved about how he plays the game "old school," like it's supposed to be played. Raved about how engaging he was in their meeting too. https://t.co/1s1Z535G8p
Luke Easterling @LukeEasterling
If Josh Jacobs was your RB1 before today, today’s pro day performance shouldn’t impact change your mind. He wasn’t RB1 because of his elite athleticism.
Jacobs rushed for 1,491 yards on 251 attempts (5.9 YPC) with 16 touchdowns in 40 games across three years at Alabama. He added 48 receptions for 571 yards and five receiving scores.
Those numbers paired with his hard-nosed running style on tape will likely carry more weight among NFL talent evaluators than a one-off 40 time.
Here's a look at some of his reps during the positional drills:
Stephen M. Smith @CoachingMSmith
Damien Harris and Josh Jacobs, Nos. 1 and 2 RB’s respectively for April’s draft, hard at work. https://t.co/wvgghutqJy
Not everybody is a believer in Jacobs' NFL upside, though:
Anthony Amico @amicsta
That sound you hear is Josh Jacobs' draft stock tumbling. Almost no chance he goes in the first round now I'd say.
Devin Sperle @D101_Devin
Lol @ this Josh Jacobs pro day performance. Now he’s got below average athleticism numbers to go with his below average production profile. Anyone who had/has him as RB1 in this year’s draft may want to rethink their evaluation process.
All told, Jacobs' pro-day performance will create some additional conversation about whether he—or any other running back—should land in the first round of the draft. But it's hard to imagine he'll slide too far since his all-around skill set makes him a potential three-down asset at the next level.
